Pakistan-origin player to lead Zimbabwe in ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Check full squad

Zimbabwe Cricket has finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket has finally revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, after securing a spot in the recent Africa Qualifier. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is scheduled to commence on February 7. Interestingly, a Pakistan-origin player is set to lead the Zimbabwe team, who missed out on the qualification event in 2024.

Zimbabwe had an impressive qualification event as the African team remained unbeaten in the Qualifier and lifted the trophy in front of their home crowd in Harare. Notably, Zimbabwe will begin its World Cup campaign against Oman in Colombo on February 9, followed by an encounter against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium four days later.

Zimbabwe has been placed in Group B of the upcoming T20I World Cup along with Australia, Ireland, Oman, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight Stage of the tournament.

Zimbabwe squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Sikandar Raza (C)

Brian Bennett

Ryan Burl

Graeme Cremer

Bradley Evans

Clive Madande

Tinotenda Maposa

Tadiwanashe Marumani

Wellington Masakadza

Tony Munyonga

Tashinga Musekiwa

Blessing Muzarabani

Dion Myers

Richard Ngarava

Brendon Taylor