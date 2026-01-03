Air India in BIG trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know
Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible replacements
Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on white-collar terrorism: 'Degree in hand, RDX in their...'
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance
Indore water contamination tragedy: IMC springs into action, tankers rush to rescue Bhagirathpura residents
Pakistan-origin player to lead Zimbabwe in ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Check full squad
BCCI takes BIG step against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR amid Bangladesh-IPL row, asks franchise to...
Ikkis box office collection day 2: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer sees 50% fall after strong opening, earns just Rs...
Who is Christian Sturdivant? Teenager arrested by FBI for plotting ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina
CRICKET
Zimbabwe Cricket has finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka.
Zimbabwe Cricket has finally revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, after securing a spot in the recent Africa Qualifier. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is scheduled to commence on February 7. Interestingly, a Pakistan-origin player is set to lead the Zimbabwe team, who missed out on the qualification event in 2024.
Zimbabwe had an impressive qualification event as the African team remained unbeaten in the Qualifier and lifted the trophy in front of their home crowd in Harare. Notably, Zimbabwe will begin its World Cup campaign against Oman in Colombo on February 9, followed by an encounter against Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium four days later.
Zimbabwe has been placed in Group B of the upcoming T20I World Cup along with Australia, Ireland, Oman, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight Stage of the tournament.
Sikandar Raza (C)
Brian Bennett
Ryan Burl
Graeme Cremer
Bradley Evans
Clive Madande
Tinotenda Maposa
Tadiwanashe Marumani
Wellington Masakadza
Tony Munyonga
Tashinga Musekiwa
Blessing Muzarabani
Dion Myers
Richard Ngarava
Brendon Taylor