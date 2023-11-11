Headlines

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

Pakistan had a very slim chance of staying in the tournament before their match against England today, but that chance vanished even before the first ball was bowled.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

The ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 is now in its final stage, with only two matches remaining in the league phase. However, the outcome of these matches will have little impact on the tournament, as the teams for the semifinals are almost certain, barring any unlikely mathematical possibilities that are only speculated for the sake of challenge.

Pakistan had a very slim chance of staying in the tournament before their match against England today, but that chance vanished even before the first ball was bowled. England Captain Jos Butler put an end to Pakistan's hopes of reaching the First Semi-final against India. After winning the toss, Butler chose to bat first and crushed the remaining hopes of Babar Azam's team. Now, Pakistan is faced with the impossible task of chasing down 337 runs in just a few dozen balls.

Currently, New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, holds the fourth position in the points table with 5 wins. Pakistan, with 8 points, is placed fifth, and their Net Run Rate (NRR) has undone their World Cup campaign, even if they win their last match against the resurgent England.

India will now take on New Zealand in the semi-final, while Australia face South Africa. 

READ| ‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

