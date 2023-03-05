Pakistan not to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India? Skipper Babar Azam drops a big hint

File photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is currently playing in Pakistan Super League (PSL), dropped an indirect hint over Pakistan’s participation in ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November in India.

The showpiece event is still around seven months away but the BCCI and PCB are already engaged in a serious tussle before the ODI World Cup. The conflict between the BCCI and PCB started after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced in 2022 that India will not travel to Pakistan to play in Asia Cup 2023. Jay Shah’s statement stirred a major row in Pakistan with many former Pakistani players urging the PCB to not sent the team to play the ODI World Cup in India.

However, talking to Geo News, Babar Azam said the players are focused on putting up a good show during ODI World Cup.

“We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament,” said Babar Azam.

“I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team. However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field,” he added.