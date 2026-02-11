'Pakistan no longer dependent on ICC': Former PCB chief makes shocking claims after PCB's boycott drama failed

A former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board made bizarre claims after Pakistan agreed to cancel their boycott drama in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Know the whole story here.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi made shocking claims a day after Pakistan agreed to play its fixture against India in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. In a report by India Today, Sethi has said that their cricketing board is no longer dependent on the ICC funding for its sustenance and earns more through their domestic T20 league, Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He also claimed that PCB forced ICC to go to great lengths in convincing them to play the IND vs PAK game at the ICC event on February 15.

''In fact, it's the ICC that has taken a step back. I think the ICC has decided to back off a little bit, give Bangladesh some space. It was a very considered decision from Pakistan. They looked at all the angles. They knew that there could be no sanctions. They consulted the top lawyers at home and abroad,'' Najam Sethi told India Today.

''And there are precedents that made it clear to them that they were on a very strong wicket. And at best, they would lose a point, no more than that. And I think the ICC also realised that, which is why then the ICC got into motion and made overtures. That's how Imran Khawaja, the deputy chief, got into action. That's how the Bangladeshis got into action. That's how they came to Pakistan to negotiate so that Pakistan could play this match,'' he added.

For those unversed, the Pakistan government had earlier announced a boycott of IND vs PAK on February 15, showcasing solidarity with BCB after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ongoing ICC tournament. However, ICC warned PCB of strict action if they continued with their stance, following which a meeting between ICC, PCB, and BCB was held in Lahore on Sunday.