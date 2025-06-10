A list of the first 15 overseas players has been announced for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, wherein the names of four Pakistani players have been included.

Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 is expected to commence in December this year and conclude in February 2026. The BBL draft, wherein teams start recruiting players, is scheduled for June 19, 2025. For this draft, the first list of 15 overseas players has been announced, which includes Pakistani players Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. Apart from these two, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan's names are also included in the list. Brisbane Heat holds the No. 1 pick, which means they will have the first chance to pick a player.

Other 6 players in BBL Draft's first list

Apart from the above-mentioned Pakistan players, Sam Curran and Alex Hales from England, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee from New Zealand, Kusal Perera from Sri Lanka, and West Indies' Shamar Joseph are the other 6 players in the first draft of BBL.

Deets about BBL draft process

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will have the first selection in the BBL and WBBL drafts in the upcoming season, respectively. Each draft consists of 4 rounds, during which every team makes one selection.

Teams have the option of choosing a player who has made themselves available for selection in one of four foreign player salary bands: Platinum (round 1 or 2), Gold (round 2 or 3), Silver (round 3 or 4), or Bronze (round 4 only). Teams are allowed to pass once and must utilise at least three selections, including those of pre-signed players. For the unversed, over 600 overseas players have registered for the BBL and WBBL.

About WBBL (Women's Big Bash League)

In the Women's Big Bash League, also known as WBBL, Indian players Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues are in the first draft. Apart from them, the names of West Indies' Deandra Dottin and Fatima Sana of Pakistan's are also present. England's Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, along with South Africans Shabnim Ismail and Chloe Tryon, are also on the draft list.

(With ANI inputs)