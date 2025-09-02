Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cricket

CRICKET

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

Pakistan's star middle-order batter, who represented his team in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, has announced his retirement from international cricket. Know more about him here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 05:25 PM IST

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...
Asif Ali represented Pakistan in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is.
Pakistan's middle-order batter Asif Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket. He represented his country in 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, with his last match being at the Asian Games in Hangzhou two years back. ''Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,'' Asif Ali wrote in a statement on his Instagram handle. However, he also mentioned that he will continue to play in domestic and overseas T20 leagues. ''I retire with immense gratitude and will continue to share my passion for the game by playing domestic and league cricket worldwide,'' he added.

See the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asif Ali (@asif9741)

A look at Asif Ali's international career

 

He made his ODI debut in 2018 against Zimbabwe and often played for Pakistan at number 6 as a finisher. In the same year, he also made his T20I debut against the West Indies. He had a strike rate of 121.65 in ODIs and 133.87 in T20Is.

 

He made headlines in the 2021 T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan, wherein he slammed four sixes when Pakistan needed 24 runs in the last two overs. Another popular innings from Asif Ali came in the 2022 Asia Cup against India when he helped his team clinch the match, smashing 16 runs off just 8 balls in the 182-run chase.

