Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Fakhar Zaman, who was dismissed by Hardik Pandya on an off-cutter, has become one of the concerns for the Pakistani team. Their management has formally raised concerns over his dismissal in the Super 4 match on Sunday.

Pakistan's team management has formally raised concerns over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal during the IND vs PAK match in the Super 4 round on Sunday, which Team India clinched easily by 6 wickets. After winning the Toss, Suryakumar Yadav decided to bowl first, and Pakistan made some changes in the opening pair as Fakhar was promoted to the opening slot. After hitting a couple of boundaries to Jasprit Bumrah, it was Hardik Pandya who scalped Fakhar's wicket in the next over. It was an off-cutter, which, after a thick edge off the bat, went straight to the wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The on-field umpires were unsure about the decision, so they went upstairs for confirmation. After checking from different angles, the third umpire declared him out. However, according to a report by Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, Pakistan's team management has alleged that the third umpire failed to review the evidence properly. Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, had written an email to the match referee and umpires, questioning the decision-making process that led to Fakhar's dismissal in the Super 4 match.

According to Samaa TV, the Pakistan management claimed that the TV umpire did not examine all available angles before announcing his decision.

What did Pakistani skipper say about the dismissal?

In the post-match press conference, Salman Ali Agha said, ''I don't know about the decision. As far as I'm concerned, I thought it was. It's obviously the umpire's job. Umpires can make mistakes, and I have no problem with that, but it does look like it bounced before; I might be wrong. I don't know.''

''It was something you can say, the way he was batting, if he batted throughout the PowerPlay, we would probably have scored 190. You never know. Yeah, that's the umpire's call, and they can make mistakes. I don't know, to me, it bounced before the keeper, but yeah, I can be wrong as well,'' he added.

Meanwhile, India yet again defeated Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 and is still unbeaten in the tournament. Next, India will face Bangladesh on Wednesday and Sri Lanka on Friday in the remaining Super 4 matches.