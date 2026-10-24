Pakistan likely to host 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup; IND vs PAK clash expected in UAE

Pakistan is reportedly in contention to host the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, while the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash could take place in the UAE. The proposed arrangement could offer a neutral venue amid ongoing cricketing and political tensions between the neighbours.

Pakistan is set to host most of the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup matches, and the UAE is likely where India will play. On Friday, the ICC announced the tournament will run from September 7 to October 1, 2028 with Pakistan as the main venue.

But the ICC hasn't nailed down the neutral venue for India's games just yet. When it comes to big cricket tournaments, Pakistan and India use a hybrid system—whenever one country hosts, the other’s matches get shifted to a neutral location.

This setup has been the norm since the 2025 Champions Trophy which Pakistan hosted. India played all its matches in the U even winning the final in Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan held ten out of fifteen games at home.

India and Pakistan could face off in Dubai

According to PTI, a source from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Pakistan is ready to host the Women's T20 World Cup and will ask the ICC to stick with the arrangement from the Champions Trophy.

"We would like to host matches of both groups and the knockout matches where the Indian team is not involved," he said. The same source mentioned that the UAE will probably be the neutral venue, since it’s close to Pakistan and easier logistically.

"UAE will probably be the neutral venue of choice for everyone because the travel between Pakistan and Dubai is short, and logistics becomes less expensive and easier to handle," he concluded.

What if India reach the knockout round?

India's women’s team is strong so there’s a good chance they’ll make it deep into the tournament. The PCB source explained that if India don’t reach the final the title match would land in Lahore.

Right now, the ICC hasn't made official decisions about the neutral venue or final arrangements.

A big chance for women's cricket in Pakistan

Hosting the Women's T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity for Pakistan. The PCB source said this event will help the country build up its women's cricket program and give Pakistani players a chance to show what they can do on a world stage.

Plus, countries that host ICC events get a fee and extra funds to organize everything. On top of this, the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup is on the calendar for Australia and New Zealand from October 12 to November 12.