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'Pakistan ko chuna laga rahe': Netizens slam Mohsin Naqvi, PCB over 'fake crowd noise' in PSL 2026

Netizens criticised Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Cricket Board after alleged fake crowd noise was heard during matches in the Pakistan Super League 2026. Social media users accused the organisers of trying to mask empty stands during the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 09:20 PM IST

'Pakistan ko chuna laga rahe': Netizens slam Mohsin Naqvi, PCB over 'fake crowd noise' in PSL 2026
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The 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League has sparked new controversy, as fans accuse broadcasters of employing artificial crowd noise during live matches, even though the stadiums are empty. Due to a significant fuel crisis and government travel restrictions, PSL 2026 matches are being held without spectators in Lahore and Karachi. To improve the viewing experience, organizers have added simulated crowd sounds to TV broadcasts.

However, this decision has not been well received by viewers. Social media has been inundated with backlash, with many labeling it as 'fake' and misleading. One viral comment stated, 'Yeh Pakistan ko chuna laga rahe hai,' highlighting the increasing frustration among fans who believe the broadcast is trying to cover up the empty stadiums.

Criticism has also been directed at Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, with netizens holding management accountable for what they consider a poorly executed viewing experience.

This issue adds to a series of controversies surrounding PSL 2026, which includes broadcast glitches and strange on-field incidents, placing the league under early scrutiny. As the tournament continues, fans are calling for greater transparency and better production standards instead of artificial enhancements to simulate crowd atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, kicked off their 2026 PSL campaign with a commanding 69-run victory over the newly established Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Choosing to bat first, Lahore set a formidable target of 199/6, led by Fakhar Zaman's aggressive 53 off 39 balls. Late contributions from Haseebullah Khan (40)* and two massive sixes from captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in the final over shifted the momentum significantly.

In reply, the Kingsmen's debut turned out to be a humbling experience. Despite a brief fight from captain Marnus Labuschagne (26), the Hyderabad team fell apart against Lahore’s top-notch pace attack.

Haris Rauf (2/22) and Ubaid Shah (2/27) dismantled the top order, while Sikandar Raza stifled the middle overs. 

Also read| RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on TV, online?

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