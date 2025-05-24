The 28-year-old brought up the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan when asked to address Neeraj Chopra's recent comments ahead of the Doha Diamond League.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have resulted in athletes from both countries refraining from public statements about each other. This shift is primarily attributed to the influence of social media, where expressing support for athletes from the opposing country frequently leads to online trolling and negativity

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who secured the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, refused to comment on Neeraj Chopra's recent statements about their friendship. The 28-year-old brought up the recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan when asked to address Neeraj Chopra's recent comments ahead of the Doha Diamond League.

Prior to the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra had recently mentioned that he never shared a close friendship with Arshad Nadeem. He also indicated that their relationship might change following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.

What Arshad Nadeem said on Neeraj Chopra's remark?

"I want to clarify that I don't have a particularly strong relationship with Nadeem - we were never really close friends. But because of the current situation, things will not be as they were. That said, if someone speaks to me with respect, I always respond in kind," Neeraj told reporters on the eve of the Doha Diamond League.

Arshad Nadeem addressed Neeraj Chopra's comments on Thursday before leaving for the Asian Athletics Championships.

Responding to this query, Arshad told reporters, "I don't want to make any comments about Neeraj because of the ongoing conflict with India. I come from a village, and I will only say that my family and I will always stand with our army."

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra, who recently achieved a personal best of 90 meters, received criticism on social media after inviting Arshad Nadeem to the now-postponed inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic. The World Athletics-approved event was initially planned to take place in Bengaluru, with Neeraj extending invitations to international javelin throwers, including Arshad.

The invitations were sent before the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to increased border tensions. A ceasefire was later declared.

Neeraj and Arshad have been engaged in intense competition since the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. At the Paris Olympics, where Neeraj Chopra was the favorite to win the gold, Arshad Nadeem surprised everyone with a throw of 92.97 meters.