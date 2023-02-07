Search icon
‘Terrorist ki boli bol raha’: Ex-Pakistan captain Javed Miandad gets brutally trolled for 'India can go to hell' remark

Venkatesh Prasad hit back at Javed Miandad after the Pakistani batter told the Indian cricket team to 'go to hell' for refusing to tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad on Monday (February 6) slammed legendary Pakistan batter and ex-captain Javed Miandad for his controversial statement on India.

Prasad took a dig at Miandad by referring to Pakistan as ‘hell’. The former Indian speedster hit back at Miandad after the Pakistani batter told the Indian cricket team to 'go to hell' for refusing to tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

 “I have always been saying, if India doesn't want to come, we don't care. They can go to hell. We are getting our cricket. It's ICC's job to control such things, else there's no point of having a governing body. ICC should have one rule for every country. If such teams don't come, no matter how strong they are, you should remove them," Miandad was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Venkatesh Prasad’s tweet went viral with netizens taking to Twitter to brutally troll Miandad.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Miandad made the controversial remark after an emergency meeting by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to hold discussion over Asia Cup. PCB chief Najam Sethi and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also attended the meeting.

