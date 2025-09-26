Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash

BCCI lodged a complaint with ICC over the gestures, and the decision was taken after an official hearing.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:46 PM IST

Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures during IND vs PAK Super 4 clash
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for provocative gestures during the Asia Cup IND vs PAK Super 4 clash last Sunday. His teammate, Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open-air gunshot celebration after the completion of his half-century in the same match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Hars Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

BCCI lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the gestures, and the decision was taken after an official hearing. The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson at the Pakistan team hotel in Dubai. Both players appeared before him in person, even though the responses given by them were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

Asia Cup 2025 Final

India and Pakistan are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Men in Blue eye unbeaten run in dead rubber clash

