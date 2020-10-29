Pakistan gear up for 2023 ICC World Cup Super League amidst coronavirus in clash vs Zimbabwe

When was the last time Pakistan played an ODI? When was the last time an ODI was played? The coronavirus pandemic has seen unprecedented stalling of all sporting activities. While Test cricket and Twenty20 leagues all over the world stated resuming albeit slowly and in the bio-bubble, not much has been written about the ODIs. England and Australia played the first ODI series in the coronavirus pandemic and Australia won that series 2-1. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played only Tests and T20Is against England in August, with their last ODI series being in October 2019 against Sri Lanka at home which they won 2-0. That series was historic for the return of international cricket back to Karachi after 12 years.

Now, more than a year later, Pakistan are gearing up for the series against Zimbabwe, the country that helped them end their international exile at home after six years in 2015. The series will be historic for it will be the first cricket series in Asia amidst the coronavirus pandemic. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been unable to host series, due to the sheer magnitude of the COVID19 cases in India and with disagreements between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka over the duration of quarantine.

The series itself has had plenty of logistical issues. Initially, the games were supposed to be held in Multan which would have ended 12 years of the ground’s lack of games. However, the logistics at Multan which hosted the National T20 Cup forced a change of venue. Lahore was slated to host the games but the worsening air pollution meant that both the T20I and ODI games were shifted to Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe aim high

This will be the first ODI series for Zimbabwe ever since 2019, when they toured Bangladesh but they were whitewashed 3-0. For Zimbabwe, they will be without the services of their coach Lalchand Rajput, who is staying in Harare and not travelling to Pakistan after the intervention of the Indian consulate that it would not be ideal for Rajput to go to Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan are battling an injury issue with Shadab Khan set to miss the first ODI due to stiffness in his left leg. The series will be part of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers that will be played in India. Apart from India, seven other teams will be vying for automatic qualification through series in this current cycle.