BAN vs PAK: Pakistan file complaint after losing 3rd ODI over controversial LBW review

Pakistan have officially lodged a complaint against the on-field umpire for allowing Bangladesh players to take a review with the third umpire after the replay was allegedly played on the big screen.

After losing the third and decider ODI in the 3-match series, Pakistan lodged an official complaint with the match referee Neeyamur Rashid against the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena for allowing Bangladesh to take a DRS for LBW appeal on the second last delivery of the game. The 50th over was bowled by Rishad Hossain in the 291-run chase, and it was the 5th over when the incident took place, when Pakistan needed 12 runs off two balls to win.

According to media reports, the Pakistan management filed their complaint on the grounds that they felt Bangladesh took the review after a replay of the delivery was shown on the big screen.

What was the incident?

The controversial incident took place in the 50th over, when Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was on strike, and the visitors needed 12 runs off the last two deliveries. Rishad bowled a flighted delivery onto the leg stump that spun away from the batter towards the leg side.

The on-field umpire called it a wide, but the Bangladesh skipper took a review for LBW, despite the ball being visibly nowhere near the stumps of Shaheen's pad. After reviewing, it was noticed that the ball had hit some lower part of Shaheen's bat, following which the on-field had to change his original decision.

After this, the Pakistan skipper was left frustrated, as his side now required 12 runs off just one delivery, which is impossible to achieve if the bowler bowls a fair delivery.

On the last ball of the match, Shaheen was stumped out by Rishad, and Bangladesh won the match by 11 runs, also clinching the 3-match series by 2-1.

What do the ICC Rules say?

As per DRS regulations used in international cricket, teams have a limited time (up to 15 seconds) after the umpire's decision to decide whether to request a review. Also, no replays should be shown on the stadium's big screen during the review window, as it might help players.

However, if the stadium's big screen shows a replay before the review time expires, it can only be considered a procedural error by the host broadcaster or ground authorities, not necessarily cheating by the players.