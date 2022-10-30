Search icon
Pakistan fans sing 'Teri jeet meri jeet', along with India fans; watch heartwarming video

Ahead of Pakistan's must-win clash against Netherlands, Pakistani fans were seen singing 'Teri jeet meri jeet', 'Teri haar meri haar' with India fans

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

Source: YouTube

Pakistan face a do-or-die clash against Netherlands on Sunday, but apart from their own result, they will also hope for Team India to win all of their remaining games. Having lost their opening two matches, Babar Azam's side needs a helping hand from their neighbours. 

Given the qualification scenarios, Pakistani fans were seen singing songs such as 'Teri jeet meri jeet', 'Teri haar meri haar' along with Indian fans in Perth outside the Optus Stadium. 

Apart from that, it was a heartwarming gesture from Pakistani fans who were also seen singing 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' along with Indian fans as both sets of fans hugged each other. 

Watch:

More to follow...

