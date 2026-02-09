FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan fail to convince ICC for bilateral series with India amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series with each other for 12-13 years and have met only in the ICC and ACC tournaments.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Pakistan fail to convince ICC for bilateral series with India amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row
India and Pakistan are scheduled to play group stage match in Colombo on February 15
In the latest development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s demand to resume the bilateral series with India. PCB had earlier announced a boycott of its clash with India in a group stage match on February 15 in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026, citing support for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and directions from the Pakistan government. After a meeting with the ICC deputy chief, Imran Khwaja, on Sunday in Lahore, reports of three major demands from the PCB surfaced, one of which was the resumption of the bilateral tour with Team India.

However, ICC has rejected PCB's demands, stating that they do not have jurisdiction to ask India to play a bilateral series with Pakistan, as such matters depend on mutual consent between two cricketing boards and governments Apart from this, PCB have also demanded an increase their revenue shared from the ICC and the restart of the handshakes between the two sides.

In the meeting held in Lahore on Sunday, BCB chief Aminul Islam was also present and some reports suggest that Bangladesh have also demanded compensation from the ICC and hosting of one global event, possibly the next Under-19 World Cup, scheduled for 2028.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have the last 24 hours to decided and give their final call about the India vs Pakistan clash on February 15. Mohsin Naqvi, who also happends to be the Interior Minister of Pakistan, is expected to meet Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter.

Pakistan and India are in the same group alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

