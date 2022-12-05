Search icon
Pakistan easing towards record run-chase, England may end up with THIS unwanted record

With 263 needed of the final day, match was hanging in balance for the day 5 but Pakistan played brilliantly in the first session of the final day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Pakistan vs England

Day 5 of the 1st test match between Pakistan-England had all eyes hooked all over by the fans and the day started not as expected if you are a Pakistani fan as the team lost the wicket of Imam-Ul_haq in the 5th over of the 1st session. Imam Ul Haq looked brilliant yesterday and scored 48 runs in 77 deliveries.

Pakistan hopes almost dashed with this wicket as they had already lost the wickets of Babar Azam and Azhar Ali yesterday but the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel made sure that no more wicket was lost by the end of the session. The duo played cautiously at the start and scored just 13 runs in next 14 overs but then started to stake singles and doubles along with ocasional boundaries.

Pakistan ended the 1st session at 1169-3 with 174 more required of around 50 overs and with 7 wickets in hand.

If Pakistan achieves the target of 343 runs, it will be the highest run chase at this stadium against England and England will end up an unwanted record as they will become the first team to lose a test match after scoring 600+ runs in the first innings.

 

