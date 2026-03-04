Pakistan drop Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman; name six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad vs Bangladesh

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have been dropped as Pakistan named a revamped ODI squad for the Bangladesh series. Led by Shaheen Afridi, the team features six new faces as selectors opt for a bold shake-up ahead of the upcoming challenges.

Following a highly disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan has decided to drop Babar Azam from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which begins on March 11. The prominent batsman participated in 17 ODIs in 2025, accumulating 544 runs with a strike rate of 77.16. He managed to score a century in Pakistan’s last ODI series against Sri Lanka; however, due to his recent form, the selectors felt compelled to remove the former captain from the squad.

After Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup, numerous former cricketers and analysts advocated for his exclusion, with Shahid Afridi even suggesting that the selectors should keep him out of the team for a minimum of two years.

In addition to Babar, Pakistan has implemented several changes to their lineup. Fakhar Zaman has also been dropped from the squad, despite scoring a half-century in the last ODI and having a respectable campaign in the ICC event. Nevertheless, the team management decided to let him go, signaling a new beginning in white-ball cricket.

Other significant omissions include Saim Ayub and Naseem Shah. Similar to Babar, Saim was unable to assert his dominance with the bat, resulting in his exclusion from the vital World Cup match against New Zealand. In his place, Sahibzada Farhan has been called up, having had an impressive tournament where he scored two centuries, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by a batsman in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to captain the team, despite calls for his removal following the World Cup. However, to ensure some level of stability, he has been given another chance, as has Mohammad Rizwan, who was not included in the World Cup squad. It is worth noting that Pakistan will certainly evaluate their bench strength against Bangladesh, having summoned six uncapped players.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

Also read| After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason before IPL 2026