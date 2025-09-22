Pakistan Defence Minister backs Haris Rauf's controversial gesture during IND vs PAK match

No one in the world can stoop lower than a Pakistani. A recent post by Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has sparked outrage on social media.

Each India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is captivating the attention of cricket fans. During the Super 4 match on Sunday, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was seen having a verbal spat wth Indian openers and making provocative gestures on the field. In one such gesture, he was making '6-0' with his finger, referring to Pakistan's claim of downing Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Now, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has come forward and backed Rauf's action during the IND vs PAK match.

He took to his X handle and wrote, ''Haris Rauf is treating them right. Keep it up. Cricket matches keep happening, but 6/0 will not be forgotten by India until the Judgement Day, and the world will remember it too.''

For those unversed, Pakistan's claim of downing Indian jets was never proven by them. But, it is a social media propaganda from Pakistan's government and their army to divert the focus from their defeat during Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, Rauf's wife, Muzna Masood Malik, also shared a post on her Instagram Stories wherein she shared a collage of her husband, flaunting controversial gestures from the match.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to haris Rauf against Pakistan vs India Asia cup 2025 match.#asiacup2025 | #PakVsIndia | #KhawajaAsif | #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/uN3RRHd6lq — Mohammad Ashir Asif (@ashirasif48) September 22, 2025

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match

India won the Toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan somehow managed to post 171 runs on board in 20 overs with a loss of five wickets. But, it wasn't enough for India as the Men in Blue chased down the target easily in the 19th over with 7 balls to spare. With this win, Team India is at the Points Table with two points and a healthy Net Run Rate.