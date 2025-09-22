Pakistan Defence Minister backs Haris Rauf's controversial gesture during IND vs PAK match

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

India's plan to tap Myanmar’s rare earth elements at risk? Know here

New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'

Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in IND vs PAK Super 4 match

Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'

Can Europe become new land of opportunities for Indian professionals after Donald Trump’s $100K H1B shock?

Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal? Close aide of Khalistani terrorist Pannun, arrested on charges of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance du

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of human extinction risks

Can artificial intelligence destroy humanity? AI experts warn of extinction risk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan Defence Minister backs Haris Rauf's controversial gesture during IND vs PAK match

No one in the world can stoop lower than a Pakistani. A recent post by Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has sparked outrage on social media.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 06:21 PM IST

Pakistan Defence Minister backs Haris Rauf's controversial gesture during IND vs PAK match
India defeated Pakistan in the Super 4 match on Sunday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Each India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is captivating the attention of cricket fans. During the Super 4 match on Sunday, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was seen having a verbal spat wth Indian openers and making provocative gestures on the field. In one such gesture, he was making '6-0' with his finger, referring to Pakistan's claim of downing Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Now, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has come forward and backed Rauf's action during the IND vs PAK match.

 

He took to his X handle and wrote, ''Haris Rauf is treating them right. Keep it up. Cricket matches keep happening, but 6/0 will not be forgotten by India until the Judgement Day, and the world will remember it too.''

 

For those unversed, Pakistan's claim of downing Indian jets was never proven by them. But, it is a social media propaganda from Pakistan's government and their army to divert the focus from their defeat during Operation Sindoor.

 

Earlier, Rauf's wife, Muzna Masood Malik, also shared a post on her Instagram Stories wherein she shared a collage of her husband, flaunting controversial gestures from the match.

 

 

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match

 

India won the Toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan somehow managed to post 171 runs on board in 20 overs with a loss of five wickets. But, it wasn't enough for India as the Men in Blue chased down the target easily in the 19th over with 7 balls to spare. With this win, Team India is at the Points Table with two points and a healthy Net Run Rate.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shahbaz Sharif calls Kashmir issue crucial to India-Pakistan relations, likens region with Gaza because…
Shahbaz Sharif calls Kashmir issue crucial to India-Pakistan relations, likens r
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignites debate on cricket ties with Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignite
Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet’ linked to airfare surge amid Trump H-1B visa restrictions
Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet
UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'
UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE