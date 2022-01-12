'Due to misrepresentation': Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah adjudged innocent in rape case of minor girl

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah, who had a First Information Report (FIR) filed against him in a matter regarding the alleged rape and harassment of a minor girl, has now been absolved and adjudged innocent.

According to the FIR which was filed at Islamabad's Shalimar police station in December 2020 by the aunt of the victim, it stated that Shah and his friend named Farhan were charged under sections 292-B and 292-C (child pornography) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

However, it has now been learnt that the Islamabad police removed Shah's name from the report as it was wrongly added. "Yasir Shah has nothing to do with the alleged rape case," police said.

"The victim admitted that Yasir Shah's name was included in the FIR due to misrepresentation," according to a supplementary report prepared by the concerned police station.

The rape accusation:

The incident is reported in August 2020 and the complainant alleged that Farhan raped the minor girl at gunpoint, filmed the entire incident and even threatened to make the footage public. It was also claimed that Yasir aided and abetted the crime.

It was said that the cricketer even threatened the girl by approaching the police. "When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls," the complainant had alleged in the FIR.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official […] Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she had alleged.

The FIR also alleged Yasir for threatening and intimidating the victim and her aunt and the complainant claimed that he "proposed to buy me a flat and bear my expenses for the next 18 years" when she tried to approach the police over the incident.

While the player had not made any public comment to date, however, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said they were "gathering information at its end and will only offer a comment when in possession of complete facts. We have noted that some allegations have been levelled against one of our Centrally Contracted players."