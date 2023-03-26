Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

‘Happy Birthday Buddy’: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s post for actress Sana Javed goes viral, sparks dating rumours

Shoaib Malik’s Instragram post for Sana Javed sparked rumours that the cricketer is dating the young Pakistani actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

‘Happy Birthday Buddy’: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s post for actress Sana Javed goes viral, sparks dating rumours
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed

Star Pakistan star all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mriza, created a buzz on the internet as he posted birthday wishes for Pakistan actress Sana Javed on Saturday (March 25). Shoaib Malik posted a special wish for Sana Javed on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Buddy," Malik wrote tagging Javed.

Shoaib Malik’s Instragram post for Sana Javed Shoaib Malik’s Instragram post for Sana Javed sparked rumours that the cricketer is dating the young Pakistani actress.sparked rumours that the cricketer is dating the young Pakistani actress. Sana Javed started her career as a model and made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV serial. She became a household name after appearing in popular television series, 'Pyaare Afzal'. In 2017, Sana Javed made her film debut.

Sana Javed has often been slammed for her rude behavior but Shoaib Malik had recently tweeted in her favour too.

"I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us," said Shoaib Malik.

According to reports, Shoaib Akhtar and Sania Mirza are currently leaving separately and are heading towards divorce. The trouble between the teo started after reports emerged last year that Shoaib Malik is dating another Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. For her part, Ayesha rejected the claims and said that she has only respect for Shoaib Akhtar and Sania Mirza.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SAIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Executive and Non Executive posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.