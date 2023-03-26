‘Happy Birthday Buddy’: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s post for actress Sana Javed goes viral, sparks dating rumours

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed

Star Pakistan star all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mriza, created a buzz on the internet as he posted birthday wishes for Pakistan actress Sana Javed on Saturday (March 25). Shoaib Malik posted a special wish for Sana Javed on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Buddy," Malik wrote tagging Javed.

Shoaib Malik's Instragram post for Sana Javed sparked rumours that the cricketer is dating the young Pakistani actress. Sana Javed started her career as a model and made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV serial. She became a household name after appearing in popular television series, 'Pyaare Afzal'. In 2017, Sana Javed made her film debut.

Sana Javed has often been slammed for her rude behavior but Shoaib Malik had recently tweeted in her favour too.

"I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us," said Shoaib Malik.

According to reports, Shoaib Akhtar and Sania Mirza are currently leaving separately and are heading towards divorce. The trouble between the teo started after reports emerged last year that Shoaib Malik is dating another Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. For her part, Ayesha rejected the claims and said that she has only respect for Shoaib Akhtar and Sania Mirza.