Shoaib Malik marries Pakistan actor Sana Javed amidst rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik marries Pakistan actor Sana Javed

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik marries actor Sana Javed after his divorce rumors with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. The 41-year-old all-cricketer shared photos with his new wife Sana Javed on social media, here are the pictures:

Mirza and Malik have been living apart for over a year now, while co-parenting their five-year-old son, Izhaan.

In August, Malik made a significant change to his Instagram Bio, switching from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to simply "Father to One True Blessing." This alteration once again left fans questioning whether he had divorced Mirza or not.

Rumors of trouble in their paradise have been circulating since last year, ever since Malik's photoshoot with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar raised eyebrows in both countries.

The cross-border marriage of Mirza and Malik in 2010 added a distinctive element to their public image, showcasing the ability of sports to transcend boundaries and unite people.

In April 2018, the couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives, whom they named Izhaan Mirza Malik.