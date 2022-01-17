Mohammad Amir's touching note for Virat Kohli wins internet - Read viral message

Virat Kohli, one of India's most successful cricket captains has hung up his boots as India’s Test captain and this comes as a shocker for not just fans but also for fraternity members and the rest of the world. Virat's popularity can be measured by the fact that staunch rivals, Pakistani cricketers are also his fans.

And this was proved after the 29-year-old Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir wrote a sweet note for Virat Kohli which has now gone viral on Twitter and has won the respect of Indians. The Pakistani pacer wrote, "Brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. Keep rocking on and of the field, (sic)."

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022

Amir wrote along with a photo where the duo was snapped sharing a light-hearted moment during a contest. The mutual admiration does not end here. Last year during an interview with Zee English Amir was asked to name the top three batsmen in the world.

"I feel in my opinion, Virat Kohli is the best batsman of this era," he replied. "I don't find it tough bowling against him, I feel he's the best batsman of this era," he had then said. Virat Kohli's decision came after India lost the third Test match in Cape Town by 7 wickets.

The 33-year-old cricketer who, in his 7-year-long stint, lead India to 40 wins in 68, thus exiting as India's most successful captain.