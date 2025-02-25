After facing a crushing defeat by the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side, Pakistani fans and former cricketers have been criticising their team for their poor performance. A video is doing rounds on social media wherein Ahmed Shehzad is seen delivering a monologue, slamming the Men in Green.

Pakistan faced an embarrassing defeat from its arch-rivals India by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Soon after the loss, Pakistani fans and many former Pak cricketers brutally criticised their players and the management for their poor performance and selection of a good team. Several videos of legendary Pakistani players are all over social media and one such video is of Ahmed Shehzad, who was one of the guests on a TV show wherein he delivered a monologue like Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Following a disappointing performance by the Men in Green, former Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad exploded at his team, saying that today 'cricket has finished' in the nation. In the viral video, Shehzad without taking a pause criticised the Pakistani side and said, ''People say that the team doesn't have a system where players are selected through favouritism, but they do. We've seen it. We know everything. We'll tell the truth to the whole world unless we feel that you're going towards the right direction. There was only one sport left in Pakistan. That was cricket. Today, that has also finished.''

Take a look

This monologue of Shehzad Ahmed is better than Pyar ka Panchnama. @iamAhmadshahzadpic.twitter.com/CGLEmP3cwB — cricFusion Aashi (@cricket_x_Ashi) February 24, 2025

Before him, players like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi among many others slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for selecting non-performing players in the team for an important ICC event.

Ind vs Pak CT2025 clash

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan locked horns on Sunday in Dubai. Despite being the host nation, Pakistan had to travel to UAE to play a game against Team India due to the hybrid model. After winning the toss, skipper Mohammad Rizwan elected to bat first and put a below-average total on the board, which the Rohit Sharma-led side achieved in the 43rd over. Virat Kohli smashed a match-winning century in the game and even hit the winning runs. While Pakistan lost both its games in the tournament, the Men in Blue has clinched two out of two matches and are almost throught to the semis.