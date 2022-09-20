Search icon
Pakistan cricket team unveils its new jersey ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I Cricket World Cup, check pics

Pakistan team will be led by Babar Azam and start its ICC T20I CWC campaign on October 23 against its arch-rivals India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Pakistan cricket team unveils its new jersey ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I Cricket World Cup, check pics
Pakistan new jersey

Pakistan Teams jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was unveiled on Monday. The Pakistan Cricket Board took to Instagram to reveal the jersey in a video and captioned it: "The Big Reveal! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey'22.

READ: PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 1st T20I

"The front of the jersey has two shades of green -light and dark- while the sleeves feature dark forest green colour.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on India in their tournament opener on October 23. Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia which set the return of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to the team. 

Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. He had copped an injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves. 

The same team, sans Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, will play in the seven-match T20I series against England.Before the World Cup Pakistan will lock horns with England for a seven-match T20Is series at home.

The National Stadium will host matches on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, before action will move to Lahore, where the remaining three T20Is will be played on September 28 and 30, and October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

READ: IND vs AUS 1st T20I: IAS Bindra stadium pitch, weather report for the 1st T20I game between India-Australia

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir. Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani. 

