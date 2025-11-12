FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe

A shocking firing incident took place outside Pakistan pacer's ancestral home late on Tuesday night. Unknown assailants reportedly opened fire before fleeing the scene. Police confirmed that Naseem’s family escaped unhurt and launched an investigation.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 07:07 PM IST

Pakistan cricket star's ancestral home targeted in shocking firing incident; Police launch probe
An incident involving gunfire has been reported at the residence of Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah. The event took place at his home in the Lower Dir region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Reports indicate that Naseem Shah's family was at home during the attack. The gunfire resulted in damage to the windows, parking area, and main gate of the house. However, it remains unclear if Naseem's younger brothers, Hunain Shah and Obaid Shah, were present at that time.

Hunain Shah, who recently scored the winning runs for Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 final, delivered an impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he achieved a half-century and took six wickets. Meanwhile, Obaid Shah, who plays for Multan Sultans in the PSL, participated in a domestic match for Lahore Whites late last month.

Five individuals arrested

Following the incident, police apprehended five individuals. They are currently being interrogated as the investigation unfolds. Authorities have heightened security measures outside Naseem Shah's residence. According to local newspaper Dawn, Naseem Shah's father has met with police officials to discuss the situation in detail.

Naseem Shah included in ODI series squad

At present, Naseem Shah is part of the Pakistan squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. This three-match series commenced on Tuesday in Rawalpindi. Following this, a T20 tri-series will also take place, which will feature Zimbabwe. The team management has confirmed that this incident will not impact Naseem Shah's participation.

Also read| 'You can't drop him': India coach clears air on Rishabh Pant–Dhruv Jurel selection headache ahead of South Africa Tests

