Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in a tough spot after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. In an email to the PCB, the ICC confirmed this decision and has now been forwarded to the Pakistani government for further guidance.

Pakistan will not adopt a hybrid model for hosting the tournament, which would allow India to play its matches at a neutral venue—most likely in the UAE—PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has publicly said. However, Naqvi said Pakistan's stance is that if India does not participate, matches will not be hosted outside its borders. India should formally inform the PCB of any objections, he said, adding that the PCB was committed to hosting the tournament in its entirety on home soil.

The report indicates that India's refusal has led to growing speculation that the PCB may advise the Pakistani government to pull out of the Champions Trophy altogether. Pakistan may not play against India in any ICC or Asian Cricket Council event until the diplomatic relations improve. If this withdrawal comes to pass, it could have far-reaching consequences for cricket relations between the two countries, which have not played a bilateral series since 2012.

The PCB has been assured by the ICC that if it goes ahead with hosting the tournament, it will be paid full hosting fees and a majority of matches. But if Pakistan backs out because of India's stand, the whole event could be shifted to South Africa.

Cricketing relations between India and Pakistan have historically been strained by the ongoing tensions between the two countries, with India last visiting Pakistan in 2008. With this situation unfolding, all eyes will be on the PCB to see what steps they take next and how they navigate this international cricket diplomacy.

(DNA does not verify this report)