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Pakistan cricket in crisis: Misbah-ul-Haq quits selection committee after seven-player Test shake-up

Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from his PCB roles after Pakistan’s big loss to England at Lord's, adding to the growing crisis in Pakistan cricket.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Pakistan cricket in crisis: Misbah-ul-Haq quits selection committee after seven-player Test shake-up
Misbah-ul-Haq resigns from the selection committee after PCB's major overhaul. (X)
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Misbah-ul-Haq has offered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee after the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to make major changes in the Test squad amid the ongoing England tour. However, the PCB has still not formally accepted his resignation. Apart from this, Misbah has also resigned from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

 

Why did Misbah-ul-Haq choose to step down amid ongoing England tour?

 

This major decision by Misbah comes hours after the PCB made major changes, following the 194-run defeat at the hands of England at Lord's. PCB released seven players from the Test squad ahead of the third and final Test match at Edgbaston, starting September 9. These players include Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Usman, among others.

 

Apart from them, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed from their roles.

 

Who will replace these players?

 

Among the seven replacements, two players are Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of 10 games. The other five replacements are uncapped players who have been added to the squad. These are Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, and Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

 

Misbah after retirement

 

Following his retirement in 2017, Misbah has held several positions within the PCB over the years. He is touted as one of the most successful Test captains of Pakistan.

 

After retiring from international cricket, Misbah was appointed as the head coach and chief selector in 2019, before he stepped down as chief selector in 2020 to focus on coaching. He eventually stepped down as head coach in 2021.

 

Two years later, he returned to the PCB as an advisor and was subsequently appointed as one of the five mentors for the men's Champions Cup in 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to England at Lord's by 194 runs, also trailing in the 3-match Test series by 2-0. This was Pakistan's 15th loss in the last 20 matches, as a result of which they sit at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Standings.

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