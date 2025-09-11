Pakistan cricket great opens up on divorce with Indian actress, Bollywood debut, daughter’s shift to Mumbai

He fondly recalled the scene during the making of his debut film Batwara when director Raj Khosla asked him to imagine the emotional weight of scoring a hundred and still losing to India, a moment that helped him deliver a compelling performance.

Mohsin Khan, one of Pakistan’s finest cricketers from the late 1970s and 1980s, recently revisited significant moments from his celebrated career spanning cricket and Bollywood. Playing 48 Tests and 75 ODIs from 1979 to the mid-1980s, Mohsin reminisced about the spirited India-Pakistan encounters in his era. “Playing against India both home and away used to be fun. Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) became a close friend. Humare time mein aggression tha par badtameezi nahi thi (We had aggression but there was no boorish behaviour),” he said, reflecting warmly on past rivalries.

From Cricket Fields to Bollywood Studios

Mohsin’s first tour of India in 1979 opened unexpected avenues. Shortly after his cricketing exploits, filmmakers sought him out for Bollywood roles, offering brief yet enticing shoot schedules. “From 1979, when I first came to India, I started getting offers from Bollywood. People would say, just stay for 20 days and we will complete your portion. But then my focus was cricket,” Mohsin explained, underscoring his initial priority toward the sport.

His dedication to cricket quickly bore fruit. By 1982, Mohsin became the first Pakistani cricketer to score 1,000 international runs in a calendar year, further distinguishing himself with a landmark double century at Lord’s. “That was very special, especially becoming first Pakistani batter to hit a double ton at Lord’s,” he recalled. His prowess continued with back-to-back centuries in Australia during 1984, notably against fast bowler Dennis Lillee. “To do it against the best fast bowler of my time was satisfying,” he reflected with a quiet smile.

Memorable Cricketing Moments and Reflections

Mohsin fondly singled out a cherished Test match against India in Lahore, where he scored 94 in the first innings and then an unbeaten 101 in the second, despite the team’s low total. “That match is still one of my favourites,” he said.

Today, Mohsin watches cricket with experience and perspective. He praised Pakistan’s current star Babar Azam but stressed the need for solid support around one player. “Babar isn’t a bad batter,” he said, “But you need a clutch of quality players around him to support him. Look at Virat Kohli — in Tests he had Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul. In ODIs he had Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. A great player is made even greater when surrounded by other strong players.” He explained how pressure affects Babar and Rizwan, who are absent from the Asia Cup, impacting team dynamics.

Golden Era Batsmen and Team Dynamics

Contrasting current challenges with history, Mohsin highlighted legendary Pakistani batsmen like Majid Khan and Javed Miandad. “Teams are built on numbers -- you need a group of players who are more or less of the same quality. Right now, there is a big gulf between Babar and the rest,” he pointed out.

Bollywood: A Surprising yet Rewarding Chapter

Outside cricket, Mohsin’s Bollywood stint was both unexpected and successful. By the mid-1980s, he was investing more time in films than cricket, acting in a dozen movies and earning a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Recalling his debut film Batwara, he shared a memorable moment with director Raj Khosla, who helped him authentically portray a cricketer’s bittersweet emotions. “Dharam ji was very affectionate and Vinod was a friend,” Mohsin smiled warmly about his co-stars.

He also spoke fondly of his time working with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Saathi, praising Bhatt’s intellectual depth and the lasting impact of the film’s song, “Zindagi ke Talaash mein Hum, Maut ke kitne paas aa gaye.”

Personal Life: Reflections on Marriage and Fatherhood

Though guarded about his past marriage to Bollywood actress Reena Roy, Mohsin expressed deep affection for their daughter. “She has completed her studies and stays with her mother in Mumbai. I am in touch with her. She did her schooling in Pakistan and finished her higher studies in Mumbai,” he shared with evident warmth.

