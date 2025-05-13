Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday removed all five mentors who were appointed for domestic teams during the first edition of its Champions One-Day Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its latest move, removed all five mentors who were appointed for domestic teams during the first edition of its Champions One-Day Cup. These mentors include Waqar Younis, Misbah Ul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Saqlain Mushtaq. The PCB had asked these former cricketers to dedicate a certain number of days to work as mentors with their respective domestic teams, while they were also allowed to take up media roles and other assignments.

According to reports, these mentors were being paid a monthly salary of Pakistani rupees 5 million. "Apparently, at the briefing, the consensus was that the money spent on the mentors was not being justified as they had not delivered anything of value until now," the source said.

The source added that those who attended the meeting weren't happy with the fact that Malik insisted on playing in the national T20 championship and leading Sialkot instead of focusing on his job only as a mentor.

PSL's restarting date

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is also set to restart with its halted 10th season on May 17. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi took to his X handle to announce the news and wrote, ''HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off. 6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams.''