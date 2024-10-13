Zaman publicly criticized the PCB on social media for dropping former captain Babar Azam from the squad for the upcoming Tests against England in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed dissatisfaction with opener Fakhar Zaman for questioning the selection panel's decision to exclude Babar Azam from the Test side.

"It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively.

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," Zaman wrote on social media platform.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was displeased with this development.

"The top board officials are not pleased with the tweet sent out by Fakhar and relevant persons are having a word with him about it," a PCB source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Azhar made it clear to Babar that he remained an integral part of Pakistan cricket’s future set-up and planning,” the source added while explaining that former captain had spoken to length with Babar on Saturday.

Aqib Javed, another member of the selection committee, elaborated on the difficulties they faced in choosing the Test squad for the upcoming two matches.

"We've had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we’ve made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi," he said.

