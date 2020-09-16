Pakistan Cricket Board bankrupt? PCB asks players to pay for own coronavirus tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in dire straits with many murmurs that it is going bankrupt. According to reports in the Pakistan media, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said that it will not pay for one of the coronavirus tests for the 240 players who will take part in the National T20 League. The Pakistan Cricket Board has asked the players to do the coronavirus tests from their own pockets while they will take care of one of the tests.

Pakistan has over three lakh coronavirus cases and in the last 24 hours, close to 1000 cases have been reported. The country has seen close to 6300 deaths. According to the SOP prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the players and the officials must undergo a COVID test twice before entering the bio-bubble. Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament, the National T20 Cup will begin on September 30.

Coronavirus situation bad for PCB

Already reeling from the lack of international games in Pakistan, the country’s cricket board’s finances are already in a bad situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the reports of the players paying from their own pocket for the coronavirus tests has been dismissed in some quarters. One veteran journalist said the PCB will reimburse the players and officials of the costs after doing the coronavirus tests.

The Pakistan Super League T20 (PSL) which was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be played in November with the final four matches taking place from November 14 to November 17 at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The first two knock-out games will be played on November 14 followed by the second qualifier on November 15. The final will be held on November 17.