Pakistan create new record in T20I cricket history after beating West Indies in 1st match

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 63 runs on Monday, surpassing their own record of 17 T20I wins in a calendar year. The Green Army took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the Windies, and in the process, achieved a massive milestone in T20 cricket history.

Pakistan won their 18th T20I of the year 2021 on Monday, becoming the first team to do so. They shattered their own record of 17 wins from the year 2018, achieved under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Now led by Babar Azam, the Pakistani team have achieved a feat like no other, winning a record 18 T20 international in a calendar year, and they could further extend that figure with two more matches remaining to be played before next year.

Most wins by a team in a calendar year (T20Is):

18* Pakistan (2021)

17 Pakistan (2018)

15 India (2016)

14 Papua New Guinea (2019)

India's arch-rivals Pakistan defeated West Indies by 63 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi. Batting first, the hosts racked up a total of 200 runs, and in return, the Caribbean team folded for a paltry total of 137, handing the hosts a crucial lead.

The home side got off to a slow start as they lost Babar Azam (0) and Fakhar Zaman (10) early, but recovered well through Mohammad Rizwan (78 runs in 52 balls), who scored his record 11th T20I fifty of 2021, the most of a batsman in a calendar year. Haider Ali also got into the act and scored 68 off 39 balls to help his side to a total of 200.

The Windies batsmen however struggled to cope up with Pakistani bowlers, as Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan starred for the hosts picking up four and three wickets respectively. Shai Hope top-scored for the Caribbean side with 26 runs off 31 balls.

Meanwhile, the second T20I between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, December 14 from 6.30 PM IST.

The two teams are scheduled to play a 3 match ODI series as well, after the conclusion of the T20I series, with all the games set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.