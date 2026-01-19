FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Pakistan copies India as PSL adopts IPL's 18-year-old rule, announces major change for 2026 season

The Pakistan Super League has announced a major rule change for the 2026 season, adopting the IPL-style 18-year-old eligibility rule. The move signals a strategic shift in PSL’s player development model and has sparked debate across the cricketing world.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

Pakistan copies India as PSL adopts IPL's 18-year-old rule, announces major change for 2026 season
Pakistan has adopted a system that India has utilized for 18 years in preparation for the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will mark the 11th edition of the tournament and is set to commence on the same date as the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to media reports, both leagues are scheduled to kick off on March 26.

While the IPL has firmly established itself as the richest cricket league in the world and the franchise sports league with the highest per-match value globally, the PSL is still striving to carve out its niche. In a significant move ahead of this season, the league has expanded to an eight-team format with the introduction of two new teams.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also declared that the 2026 season will feature a player auction for the first time in the league's history. Until now, the PSL has relied on a player draft system for its first ten editions, but it has decided to implement the auction system that the IPL has been using since its inaugural season in 2008.

“In a historic move after a decade of success, the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL 11) will transition to a Player Auction Model, replacing the traditional Player Draft system. This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing competitive balance, increasing transparency, and providing players’ greater earning opportunities," said PSL in a statement.

The league has announced that teams will now be permitted to retain only four players, a reduction from the previous allowance of eight. Additionally, the player salary cap has been raised to $1.6 million (Rs. 14.55 crore) per team, up from USD $1.3 million (Rs. 11.82 crores) per team. In contrast, the IPL currently maintains a salary cap of Rs. 125 crores per team. Notably, each team had $5 million (Rs. 20 crore based on the exchange rate at that time) to spend during the inaugural auction in 2008.

Teams will also have the opportunity to sign one overseas player directly, provided that player did not participate in PSL 10, allowing them to enhance their squads with new international talent. The 11th season of the PSL is set to begin on March 26, and Faisalabad has been designated as one of the host cities for the tournament.

Also read| 'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India

