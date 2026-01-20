Pakistan comes out in support of Bangladesh after BCB decides not to travel to India for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come out in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which had earlier requested ICC not travel to India for its T20 World Cup fixtures.

Amid the tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan have halted their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have come out in support of BCB's decision to boycott playing on Indian venues in the upcoming ICC tournament.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC)has not issued any statement confirming such reports. This all began after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), amid ongoing political tension between India and Bangladesh.

BCB even requested the ICC to relocate their matches to venues outside India, citing security concerns of their players and support staff. Describing Bangladesh's security concerns as 'reasonable and valid', Pakistan had expressed its full support for the BCB's decision to deny travelling to India for their T20 World Cup fixtures.

As per a report by Geo News, Pakistan's team management has been asked to prepare a contingency plan in case their team decides not to participate in the tournament. The report further states that Pakistan will reconsider its participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup if the Bangladesh issue remains unresolved.

Not only this, but the PCB has also expressed willingness to host Bangladesh's fixtures if venues in Sri Lanka are unavailable. Amid all this, the ICC is rigid on its stand on not changing its original schedule.

For those unversed, Bangladesh is in Group C alongside New Zealand, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its World Cup campaign against two-time champions, West Indies, on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.