FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside ne

PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon

PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DR

SARC Launches Davos Dialogue 2026 focusing on Capital, Deep Tech and Resilience

Davos Dialogue 2026: Capital, Deep Tech, and Resilience

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan comes out in support of Bangladesh after BCB decides not to travel to India for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come out in support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which had earlier requested ICC not travel to India for its T20 World Cup fixtures.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

Pakistan comes out in support of Bangladesh after BCB decides not to travel to India for ICC T20I World Cup 2026
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan have halted their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have come out in support of BCB's decision to boycott playing on Indian venues in the upcoming ICC tournament.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC)has not issued any statement confirming such reports. This all began after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), amid ongoing political tension between India and Bangladesh.

BCB even requested the ICC to relocate their matches to venues outside India, citing security concerns of their players and support staff. Describing Bangladesh's security concerns as 'reasonable and valid', Pakistan had expressed its full support for the BCB's decision to deny travelling to India for their T20 World Cup fixtures.

As per a report by Geo News, Pakistan's team management has been asked to prepare a contingency plan in case their team decides not to participate in the tournament. The report further states that Pakistan will reconsider its participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup if the Bangladesh issue remains unresolved.

Not only this, but the PCB has also expressed willingness to host Bangladesh's fixtures if venues in Sri Lanka are unavailable. Amid all this, the ICC is rigid on its stand on not changing its original schedule.

For those unversed, Bangladesh is in Group C alongside New Zealand, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its World Cup campaign against two-time champions, West Indies, on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'
Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside ne
PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DRHP soon
PhonePe gets SEBI nod for India's second-largest fintech IPO, to file updated DR
SARC Launches Davos Dialogue 2026 focusing on Capital, Deep Tech and Resilience
Davos Dialogue 2026: Capital, Deep Tech, and Resilience
The 50: Ajay Devgn to host reality show with Farah Khan? New promo leaves netizens puzzled: 'Yeh Squid Game se liya hai'
The 50: Ajay to host reality show with Farah Khan? Netizens puzzled on new promo
Sensex tumbles 1065 points, Nifty dives 353 pts: Why did share market fall today?
Sensex tumbles 1065 points, Nifty dives 353 pts: Why did share market fall today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement