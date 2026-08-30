'Pakistan chapter is closed': Mohammad Amir makes big statement, calls himself 'British local'

Mohammad Amir has opened up about his identity and relationship with Pakistan, saying he now considers himself a ‘British local’. The former Pakistan pacer revealed that the chapter of his life connected to Pakistan is now closed, reflecting on his journey and life in Britain.

Mohammad Amir isn’t coming back to play for Pakistan again and this time it really sounds final. After becoming a British citizen, he’s now officially a local player in England. The 34-year-old left-arm fast bowler, who’s had more than his share of retirements and comebacks, made it clear that his “Pakistan chapter” is over because British local status comes with strings attached—you can’t play for any other country and keep that spot.

“I’m a British local now,” Amir explained in an interview with cricket journalist Muhammad Furqan Bhatti. “If you want to play as a local in competitions like the County Championship and The Hundred, there’s paperwork involved. You have to state you won’t represent another country as a local player. My Pakistan career is closed.”

That pretty much ends any hope of another twist in Amir’s unpredictable journey with Pakistan. He debuted for Pakistan as a teenager and ended up playing 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is—a rollercoaster ride, to say the least.

Amir’s history with retirement is complicated. He first walked away from international cricket in December 2020, frustrated with the team management, but then made a quick U-turn before the 2024 T20 World Cup and came back in green after four years away. As it turned out, he didn’t stay long. He retired again just before the end of 2024, and after that, people kept wondering if he’d reverse his decision one more time. But with this new status in England, he’s drawn a much clearer line. He got British citizenship through his wife, Narjis Khan, which means as a local player, he has a real future in the County Championship and The Hundred, but the catch is simple: you can’t play for another national team without losing your local classification.

So, for Pakistan, that’s it. Amir’s career saw jaw-dropping highs and tough controversies. He was just a teenager when he played in Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup win, and his spell against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final—taking out Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli as Pakistan thrashed their rivals by 180 runs—is still legendary. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, he was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets, including a memorable five-for against Australia.

Overall, the numbers say it all: 119 Test wickets, 81 in ODIs, and 71 in T20Is—271 international wickets in total.

Some fans hoped Amir would wear the Pakistan jersey again, maybe for the 2027 ODI World Cup. But with what he’s said now, there’s no real room left for that dream. His sights are set on county and franchise cricket in Britain. It’s settled: the Pakistan chapter that kept reopening is finally closed.

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