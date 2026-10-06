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Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL Season 3: India clash cancelled, what went wrong?

After getting NOC from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Pakistan team withdrew from the ongoing third edition of the World Championship of Legends. Know the reason behind their exit and India's campaign so far.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL Season 3: India clash cancelled, what went wrong?
Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL Season 3. (Pic Credits: Instagram/worldchampionshipoflegends)
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A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed Pakistan Champions to participate in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), the Shahid Afridi-led side has now withdrawn from the tournament due to unforeseen circumstances. Notably, their opening match against Bangladesh on October 3 in Sharjah was cancelled reportedly after a standoff between PCB and WCL management.

According to a statement by WCL, ''We wish to inform our fans, families, partners and the cricket community that Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. We thank everyone for their continued understanding and support. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue. The battle continues.''

Take a look

 

What went wrong?

 

India and Pakistan have been in loggerheads not only in geopolitical terms but also in sports since last year's Pahalgam Terror Attack, which killed over two dozen Indian citizens in a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack.

 

In the previous WCL season, India Champions refused to play Pakistan Champions in their group stage match due to tensions between the two countries. Later, the two sides were again scheduled to face each other in the semi-final round, but the Indian side again refused to take on their arch-rivals, and Pakistan advanced to the final without playing a ball.

 

Notably, Pakistan Champions have been runners-up in both the initial editions of WCL, first losing to India in 2024 and then to South Africa in 2025.

 

Meanwhile, India Champions began their WCL 2026 campaign against Australia Champions on October 3, where the Men in Blue beat the Kangaroos by 46 runs. In their next fixture against England, India lost by 21 runs, courtesy of Ravi Bopara's 83 off 46 balls. India will next face defending champs, South Africa Champions on October 10.

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