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Pakistan Champions finally get PCB clearance for WCL 2026: Is an India clash on the cards?

After last season's India-Pakistan controversy, Pakistan Champions may return to the WCL, but have put conditions related to Team India. Know more about them.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

Pakistan Champions finally get PCB clearance for WCL 2026: Is an India clash on the cards?
After last season's India-Pakistan controversy, Pakistan Champions may return to WCL, but conditions related to Team India. Know more about them.
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally issued a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to the Pakistan Champions for participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which is currently underway in Dubai and Sharjah. As per a report by ANI, the PCB had sought certain assurances from the WCL management, including that it would have no objection if Indian players did not participate in the tournament.

''The PCB agreed to issue an NOC to the Pakistan Champions team for the WCL, subject to certain conditions. However, the WCL management did not agree to any of the demands made by the PCB,'' ANI reported, quoting WCL sources.

What conditions did PCB put ahead of issuing NOC?

Reportedly, the PCB had placed some conditions before agreeing to issue an NOC to Pakistan Champions. One of the key demands was related to the Indian players, who refused to play against Pakistan during the previous edition of the tournament.

Now, the PCB wants the Indian players to issue a written apology for their decision not to play against the Pakistan Champions. The Pakistani cricketing board had also indicated that it would be agreeable to a handshake between the players following the controversy.

However, it is also reported that the WCL management did not agree to any of these conditions but has accepted the commercial terms put forward by the PCB.

What happened last year?

In the 2025 edition of the World Championship of Legends, India Champions refused to take the field against Pakistan Champions amid surging tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The two sides were scheduled to lock horns in the group stage, but the match was cancelled after the Indian team refused to play.

A similar situation arose in the semi-final round when India again refused to play, as a result of which the Pakistan side advanced to the final. 

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