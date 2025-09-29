Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan captain Salman Agha labels India's behaviour 'disrespectful'; makes shocking claim about Suryakumar Yadav

The Asia Cup final witnessed the biggest controversy of the campaign after the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who later decided to take the trophy and medals to his hotel room. How did Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha react to the Asia Cup controversy?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Pakistan captain Salman Agha labels India's behaviour 'disrespectful'; makes shocking claim about Suryakumar Yadav
    Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has spoken out about India’s conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, which began with India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands and Men in blue celebrating their win without accepting the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Agha averted harsher words and described their behaviour as "disrespectful’ to the game. 

    Salman Ali Agha calls India team behaviour 'disrespectful'

    "Sir, what has happened in this tournament is very disappointing. If you look at cricket, they are thinking that if they do not shake hands with us, they are disrespecting us. No, sir, they are disrespecting cricket. What they did today, a good team will never behave this way," the Pak captain told the reporter in the presser after the match.

    "A good team will behave just like we did. We were waiting there to receive our medals. We got our pictures taken separately with the trophy before the start of the game. Whatever they are doing with the game, I don't want to use very harsh words. This is very disrespectful; they are being disrespectful to the game," he added.

    Salman Ali Agha claims Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with him

    Further, the Pakistan captain claimed that India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did shake hands with him in private at the start of the Asia Cup tournament but refused to do the same when the cameras were on. "He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament. Both at the pre-tournament press conference and when we met in the referee's meeting. But when they're out in the world in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands. I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given, but if it were up to him, he'd shake hands with me," he said.

    The Asia Cup final witnessed the biggest controversy of the campaign after the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who later decided to take the trophy and medals to his hotel room. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the entire Team India celebrated their triumph without any trophies or medals. Suryakumar Yadav  did the Ric Flair strut, which Rohit used after winning the T20 World Cup title in 2024, to kickstart the celebrations as confetti enveloped them.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
