Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s 'plane crashing' gesture video goes viral ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup 2025 clash

The gesture, captured during Pakistan’s recent match against South Africa, mimics a controversial fighter-jet crash celebration previously made by Pakistan men’s cricketer Haris Rauf, who faced heavy criticism and fines for similar provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana's controversial 'plane crashing' gesture during the recent match against South Africa has come to light just before their encounter with India in the 2025 World Cup, scheduled for October 5, Sunday, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A video capturing this incident has emerged, drawing criticism towards her.

Sana's gesture alludes to Pakistan's unfounded assertions regarding the downing of six Indian jets amid the recent military tensions with India. Similarly, Pakistan men's cricketer Haris Rauf faced significant backlash for making provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 matches against India. The fast bowler was penalized with a 30% deduction from his match fees for his actions directed at fans during the Super 4 match held at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a related development, the Indian women's team is also expected to follow suit in terms of sportsmanship. Last week, the Indian men's team notably declined to shake hands with their Pakistani opponents and even refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a Pakistani minister, after their victory in the final. This behavior was initiated by Indian men's team captain Suryakumar Yadav. Consequently, Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be under scrutiny during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan.

When questioned about whether the Indian women's team would adopt the same stance as the men's team in their ODI World Cup match against Pakistan, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia refrained from giving a direct answer, stating only that India's relationship with Pakistan "has not changed in the last week."

"I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week," Saikia told BBC Stumped.

"India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket, that will be done. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment," he further said.

Given the existing political dynamics between India and Pakistan, it is reasonable to conclude that handshakes are improbable between the two teams during the Women's ODI World Cup.

