Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally breaks silence on his wedding, watch viral video

File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has finally responded to the question over his wedding date. Babar, who is also the captain of Pakistan Super League 2023 franchise Peshawar Zalmi, replied to the question during a pre-match press conference when a reporter pointed out that his hair are growing white and when he will get married.

“Saare ladko ki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed hote jaa rahe hain. Toh aapka kab hai iraada hai shaadi ka? (Everyone is getting married, your hair have grown whiter. When are you planning to get married?),” the reporter asked.

“Safed age ki vajah se nahi hai, shuru se hain mere safed. Jab time aayega, ho jaayega. Main bhi wait kar raha hu, aap bhi karein! (The white hair is not because of the age, they are white since childhood! When the time comes, I’ll get married. I’m waiting for it, you also wait),” Babar added.

It is to be noted that Babar’s slow strike rate in T20 is a matter of debate and Babar replied angrily when he was questioned about this by a reporter. “See, you try. People keep saying things. My strike rate in the first 10 overs was nearly 160. But when you lose 5-6 wickets back to back, you don’t try to take your strike rate to 200. You have to build a partnership then. That is what I tried to do,” Babar had said.

“You always try to carry the momentum forward, you don’t try to break it down. It only happens when wickets fall. My plan was to build a partnership with (Dasun) Shanaka, take it to the 15th over and then take charge. So, justifiably, the strike rate would go down,” he added.