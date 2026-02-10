FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens

‘Shivam Mishra was not driver’: New twist in Lamborghini crash, lawyer’s statement contradicts police version

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade B in annual BCCI Central Contracts; players to get Rs 4 crore less salary

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

Sharad Pawar health: NCP founder has developed chest congestion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place as per the original schedule on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 01:28 AM IST

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC
IND vs PAK match is scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's drama of boycotting its fixture with India on February 15 in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 has come to an end. After a meeting in Lahore on Sunday involving ICC deputy chief Imran Khwaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Pakistani government gave a green signal for the upcoming much-awaited clash in Colombo.

As per ICC statement, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success.

''With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team's non-participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country,'' the ICC statement further read.

The Pakistan government had earlier announced a boycott of IND vs PAK on February 15, showcasing solidarity with BCB after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ongoing ICC tournament. However, ICC warned PCB of strict action if they continued with their stance, following which a meeting between ICC, PCB, and BCB was held in Lahore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ICC on Monday also announced that BCB will not face any penalties for their absence from the tournament and will also get the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, which will be subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC
Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash
From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy
From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old
'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match
Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK
Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment
Sharad Pawar health: NCP founder has developed chest congestion
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CT scan, neuro ICU, other advanced facilities at GB Pant Hospital
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurate advanced medical facilities at GB Pant hospital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement