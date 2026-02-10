Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will take place as per the original schedule on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan's drama of boycotting its fixture with India on February 15 in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 has come to an end. After a meeting in Lahore on Sunday involving ICC deputy chief Imran Khwaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Pakistani government gave a green signal for the upcoming much-awaited clash in Colombo.

As per ICC statement, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success.

''With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team's non-participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country,'' the ICC statement further read.

Pakistan will play all their scheduled #T20WorldCup 2026 matches after “successful talks” between the ICC and PCB.



Details https://t.co/NfIIqztYww — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2026

The Pakistan government had earlier announced a boycott of IND vs PAK on February 15, showcasing solidarity with BCB after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ongoing ICC tournament. However, ICC warned PCB of strict action if they continued with their stance, following which a meeting between ICC, PCB, and BCB was held in Lahore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ICC on Monday also announced that BCB will not face any penalties for their absence from the tournament and will also get the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, which will be subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.