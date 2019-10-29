Pakistan bowlers 'should hit on side of the batsman’s head or neck,' says Shoaib Akhtar ahead of Australia tour

Pakistan take on Cricket Australia XI in a T20 match on Thursday, before a three-match T20I series against the hosts starting in Sydney on Sunday.

Pakistan has included uncapped Naseem Shah and Musa Khan in their Test set-up and former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that the pacers should announce their arrival with aggressive intent.

Akhtar said that captain Azhar Ali should support his rookie fast bowlers with aggressive fields.

“This ‘announcement’ [of intent] is very important – they should hit two balls on the side of the batsman’s head or neck. [The] captain should make sure that there is no defensive captaincy for these bowlers.

"This means to ask them to bowl on one side of the wicket only; I don’t want to see defensive captaincy but I want to see leadership with authority. When it comes to bowling, the captain must attack.” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.