The tournament is scheduled to kick off on February 19, 2025, with Pakistan going head-to-head against New Zealand in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown flexibility in its stance regarding the schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which it is set to host. Sources indicate that the PCB is open to making adjustments to accommodate matches involving India in the UAE. This potential change suggests that the tournament may adopt a Hybrid Model, as the Indian government is unlikely to approve travel to Pakistan due to current socio-political conditions and security concerns for the national team.

The last major tournament hosted by Pakistan was the Asia Cup in 2023, which also utilized a Hybrid Model. During this event, India played their matches in Sri Lanka due to the government's decision to restrict cross-border travel for the players.

"The PCB feels that even if Indian government does not clear the tour to Pakistan slight adjustments can be made to the schedule, as in all probability India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah," a reliable source in the PCB told PTI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cannot compel any Board to act against its government policy. It will be intriguing to observe when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) makes a final decision on the matter. By the time the final decision is reached, the ICC will be under the chairmanship of India's Jay Shah.

In the meantime, the PCB is urging the ICC to release the tournament schedule by next week, as several key officials from the world governing body are scheduled to visit Lahore again.

"The PCB has discussed with the ICC the tentative schedule which they sent some months back and wants the same schedule announced on 11 November," said the source.

"It has told the ICC that since a back-up plan is already in place with a revised budget there is no sense in delaying releasing a tentative schedule of matches." He said the PCB has also asked the ICC to push the BCCI to confirm if they will send their team to Pakistan for the February-March event next year.

"The PCB wants the BCCI to give in writing whether they get permission from their government or not to send their team to Pakistan," the source said.

As per the proposed tentative schedule by the PCB, the highly anticipated Champions Trophy match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to take place in Lahore on March 1st of the upcoming year.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on February 19, 2025, with Pakistan going head-to-head against New Zealand in Karachi. The grand finale is slated for March 9 at Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

In order to ensure security and streamline logistical operations, all of India's matches have been strategically placed in Lahore, as outlined in the tentative schedule.

Sources have revealed that the PCB is investing a substantial amount of nearly 13 billion rupees towards the renovation and enhancement of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where the Champions Trophy matches are set to take place.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read| Ignored for Australia Tests, India star slams sensational Ranji Trophy double ton