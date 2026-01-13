Pakistan-born USA cricketer Ali Khan denied Indian visa ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, a Pakistani-origin USA cricketer has been denied an Indian visa for the tournament. USA is yet to announce its squad for the ICC tournament.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is less than a month away, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. A total of 20 teams will participate in the ICC tournament for the coveted title, and one of them is the USA, which co-hosted the previous edition. Meanwhile, the USA is yet to announce its squad for the marquee event, and one of its star players has been denied an Indian visa ahead of the tournament. Taking to his Instagram handle, Khan shared a picture of himself claiming that his Indian visa was rejected and wrote, ''Indian visa denied but KFC for the win.''

Notably, Ali Khan was born and raised in Pakistan's Attock. His family moved to the United States of America when he was 19. Ali Khan has represented the USA in 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

According to an Instagram story by USA's Ali Khan, the fast bowler's application for an Indian visa to travel with USA to the T20 World Cup next month has been denied. Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil & Mohammad Mohsin in the same boat. Would be a major blow to USA's Super 8 chances. pic.twitter.com/3FNAJGAKMi — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) January 13, 2026

As per a report by Telecom Asia Sport, three other players are also denied an Indian visa for the T20I World Cup. ''Yes, it is true that three Pakistani-origin players are denied an Indian visa, which means we are unable to feature in the T20 World Cup,'' Telecomasia.net reported, quoting Ali Khan.

The report claims that these players are Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil.

Interestingly, there are at least eight teams participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup that have players of Pakistani origin. These are the USA, UAE, Oman, Nepal, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands. Notably, this is not the first time that overseas players of Pakistani origin have been denied an Indian visa.