'Pakistan better placed': Shahid Afridi asks public to accept petrol price increase, slammed online

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi urged citizens to accept a 42% petrol price hike, claiming Pakistan is better placed than many countries. His remarks triggered sharp criticism online.

Shahid Afridi, the former star all-rounder for Pakistan, has stepped into the spotlight once again—but this time, it’s not about cricket. With the Israel-Iran conflict rattling economies around the world and causing energy prices to skyrocket, most countries in West Asia are grappling with a major fuel crisis. Pakistan hasn’t been spared: petrol prices have shot up to an eye-watering 458 rupees per litre, which is pretty hard for most people to swallow. Instead of staying silent, Afridi hopped onto social media and urged Pakistanis to stand together and support the government through these tough times.

"Assalamualaikum friends, I am Shahid Afridi. Because of the war, the global energy crisis that the world is facing right now, Pakistan, Alhamdulillah, is still in a much better position than many countries. Supporting the government and backing them is the most important thing. As Pakistanis, we should try to follow the steps that the government has taken so that there is no obstacle in the progress of the country."

Pakistan government has increased petrol by 137 rupees, taking it to 458 PKR per liter, and diesel by 184 rupees, raising it to 520 PKR per liter.



And this shameless former cricketer, Shahid Afridi, instead of opposing this decision, is actually supporting the government.… pic.twitter.com/j0VuQ6Afr1 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) April 3, 2026

But his message didn’t go over well with everyone. Loads of people accused Afridi of being out of touch, even hypocritical. They questioned why he was backing the government instead of speaking up for everyday folks who are struggling to afford basic necessities as fuel prices keep rising.

I used to love you aftridi but hate you after watching this April 3, 2026

The jump in costs really has been staggering—petrol went up by nearly 43 percent, and diesel soared by almost 55 percent recently. That kind of price hike hits ordinary people hard, squeezing family budgets and putting extra pressure on businesses and transporters as well.

"The decision made today is that as per international markets, after the increase in the petrol prices the new price will be 458.40 rupees ($1.64 per litre), which will be effective from tomorrow (Friday)," said the minister, Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League, normally a huge event packed with passionate fans, is happening in empty stadiums right now. For safety reasons—and because of the severe energy shortages tied back to the crisis in the Gulf—the matches are being played behind closed doors. It’s a strange sight for a cricket-loving nation, but these are strange, difficult times. People across the country are feeling the pinch, and even sports aren’t immune.

"The [Pakistan] Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] has requested restricted movements of people because of the fuel crisis so we have decided that the PSL (Pakistan Super League) would continue as per the original schedule but without crowds," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"All PSL matches will now take place in Lahore and Karachi and we hope the league could be held with crowds but that would be contingent on the crisis in Iran ending."

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