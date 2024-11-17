Babar Azam was targeted by trolls in the crowd when he was standing on the ropes during Pakistan's time to field in the first innings.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been on the receiving end for not performing in the shortest format of cricket. He struggled to get going in the 2nd Australia vs Pakistan T20I and perished after a 3-ball stay at the crease. Azam was trolled for his performance during Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He was targeted by trolls in the crowd when he was standing on the ropes during Pakistan's time to field in the first innings. A group of fans taunted him, shouting, “Have some shame, (T20 mein teri jagah nahi banti) you have no place in T20s, go back to Pakistan.” Their remarks drew a sharp reaction from Babar who gave them a death stare. Check out the viral video here: