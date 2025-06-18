Sydney Sixers have signed Babar for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15 season.

Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam is set to play his debut season of the Big Bash League (BBL). Sydney Sixers have signed Babar for the upcoming BBL 15 season. Under BBL 15 rules, each club is permitted to pre-sign one international player ahead of the draft, which is scheduled for June 19. The 30-year-old star is expected to be available for the entire tournament, including the finals.

Babar Azam on joining Sydney Sixers

Speaking about the opportunity to join the Sixers, Babar said, “I'm very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season. It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. “I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan.”

Babar Azam salary

The Sixers offered Babar a pre-signing deal in the Platinum category, in which a player will receive around USD 420,000 (Rs 3.6 crore), reports suggest. This makes him one of the highest-paid signings in the BBL.

Babar Azam records

With over 10,000 international runs across all formats, the stylish right-hander has cemented his place as one of the most prolific and reliable players in world cricket. A record-breaker in his own right, Azam is the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 97 innings. Babar captained his country in all three formats from 2019 to 2024, leading Pakistan to the semi-final of the 2021 ICC World Cup and the final in 2022.

Renowned for his calm demeanour and consistency at the crease, Babar has remained a fixture among the world's top-ranked batters in both ODI and T20I formats. He was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, and crowned ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2022. With extensive franchise experience in the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and English domestic cricket, Azam brings a wealth of T20 knowledge and over 11,000 runs in the format to date. Babar is now set to bring his signature elegance, consistency, and match-winning prowess to the Sydney Sixers.

(With inputs from IANS)