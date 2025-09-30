Pakistan axe Saim Ayub after Asia Cup disaster; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan back in Test squad for South Africa series

Saim Ayub has been dropped from Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa following a poor run in the Asia Cup 2025, where he managed just 23 runs in six matches, including four ducks.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa at home. Veteran batter Shan Masood will captain the team in their inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 series, while pacer Shaheen Afridi has been reinstated in the squad.

South Africa is scheduled to visit Pakistan in October and November for a series that includes all formats. The tour will kick off with a two-match Test series, with the first Test set to take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24. After the red-ball matches, the tour will proceed with three T20Is and three ODIs from October 28 to November 8. The squad for the upcoming white-ball series will be announced at a later date.

On Tuesday, September 30, the selectors unveiled the 18-member squad for the series, featuring a blend of seasoned players and promising newcomers.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remain pivotal to the team's strategy, while Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq are expected to open the batting. Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, and Kamran Ghulam will add further strength to the batting order.

Three uncapped players have been included in the senior team: left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, wrist-spinner Faisal Akram, and wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir. Afridi and Akram will join Abrar Ahmed, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali in the spin department. Notably, Naseem Shah has been omitted from the squad.

The Men in Green will convene for a pre-series camp under the guidance of red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches. Players who participated in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup are expected to join the camp on October 4.

The PCB has confirmed that the squad will be trimmed ahead of the first Test in Lahore, with final selections to be made following the pre-series training.

"The squad will be further trimmed before the start of the first Test. The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, 8 October. The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on 4 October," the statement read.

Pakistan's squad for South Africa Test series: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Afridi.

