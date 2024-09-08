Pakistan announce squads for Champions Cup; Shaheen Afridi named captain, Babar Azam to play under....

The first edition of the Champions One-Day Cup features Pakistan's top 150 cricketers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the captains and provisional squads for the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, set to take place in Faisalabad from September 12th to 29th, 2024.

The tournament will showcase five teams, each led by esteemed players handpicked by the teams' mentors Misbah-ul-Haq (Wolves), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions), and Waqar Younis (Lions).

Featuring the nation's top cricketers, the tournament will follow a single-league format, culminating in three playoff matches leading up to the final showdown on September 29th. The excitement kicks off with a thrilling match between the Wolves and Panthers on September 12th.

The provisional squads were carefully curated through a meticulous draft process that involved 150 talented players. These individuals were selected based on their exceptional performance in fitness tests. Specifically, 125 players were chosen from the top domestic performers over the past three seasons, while 25 wildcards were selected from Pakistan's senior, Shaheens, and Under-19 squads.

Captains

Dolphins - Saud Shakeel

Lions - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Panthers - Shadab Khan

Stallions - Mohammad Haris

Wolves - Mohammad Rizwan

Squads

Dolphins: Saud Shakeel (c), Aftab Ibrahim, Asif Ali, Awais Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Kashif Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Riazullah, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir

Lions: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Taha, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Shahab Khan, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, Waqar Hussain

Panthers: Shadab Khan (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Usman Salahuddin

Stallions: Mohammad Haris (c), Abrar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Junaid Ali, Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan, Zaman Khan

Wolves: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Nisar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood, Zain Abbas.

*To be reduced to 15 players on September 10

Also read| Paris Paralympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch live in India